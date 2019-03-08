Sidmouth Eagles net big win over Jaguars in Honiton Netball League
PUBLISHED: 13:13 24 October 2019
Archant
Weeks five and six of the Honiton Netball League had very different outcomes in terms of matches played, writes Steph Upson.
In week five Sidmouth Toucans were beaten 37-22 in their Division One meeting with HNC Hotshots.
Vicki Russell shone for Toucans from her position of wing defence.
Week five also saw Division Two action with Beer Blazers involved in a thrilling contest against 3Ts, one that was won 34-32 by 3Ts who had trailed 15-12 at the halfway mark and then the teams were 24-all ahead of the final quarter.
The Player of the Match award-winner for Beer Blazers went to the impressive Gemma Langham.
Otter Valley were dominant throughout the second half of their meeting with Ridge Roofing and they ended up winning 27-17 with wing defence and captain, Victoria Paley, bagging the Player of the Match award for some impressive all-round play and intercepts.
In Division Three, Sidmouth Kites, taking on Honeyz, came from being two goals behind at the halfway mark to win a thriller by the smallest of margins, with the final score being 18-17. Mandy French was in sparkling form for Kites.
Ottery-based Firecrackers suffered a heavy 44-9 defeat at the hands of Heat despite a fine individual performance from Nicky Brook.
The weather hit week six and only a couple of Division One games survived. Sidmouth Eagles found themselves 27-13 ahead at the halfway stage of their meeting with Jaguars. The final score was one of 48-23 in favour of Eagles for whom centre Immy Hewitt was fully deserving of her team's Player of the Match award.