Advanced search

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members enjoy continuing success

PUBLISHED: 13:59 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 12 November 2019

Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club members (left to right) Alex Moore, Toby Moore, Ollie Manning, Keeley Sawyer, Alanah Sawyer and Angela Findlay. Picture SEDFC

Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club members (left to right) Alex Moore, Toby Moore, Ollie Manning, Keeley Sawyer, Alanah Sawyer and Angela Findlay. Picture SEDFC

Archant

Sabre fencing has come a long way in Sidmouth since 2017 when a generous donation made by the Sidmouth Lions allowed the Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club to provide sabre fencing equipment to its young fencers, writes Nigel Manning.

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members warm-up with their coaches. Picture SEDFCSidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members warm-up with their coaches. Picture SEDFC

At this year's Men's South West Regional Sabre Championship, 17-year-old Ollie Manning was undefeated until the final - where he struck the winning score, but the hit was annulled after a technical fault committed by his opponent.

A frustrated Ollie went on to lose 15-14 and it is a credit to his sportsmanship and the ethos of the club that he was able to contain his disappointment to shake hands with and congratulate the winner.

Ollie has since been invited to compete in the Cadet Winton Cup, a prestigious inter-regional team event taking place in December.

Other junior sabre fencers at the club include Keeley Sawyer, who has also competed in the Cadet Winton Cup, and last year won Junior Women's Master-at Arms in the Devon Championships, and Alanah Sawyer who finished 16th this year at the British Youth Sabre Championships.

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members takingb part in savre,epee and foil. Picture: SEDFCSidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members takingb part in savre,epee and foil. Picture: SEDFC

Alex Moore took advantage of the new equipment to win the Wellington Sabre Under 9 Age Groups this year, and brother Toby enjoys fencing sabre at the club and is looking forward to competing.

It's not all about competitions though. There are plenty of fencers at the club who enjoy social fencing, mastering the use of foil, epee and sabre for exercise and relaxation.

Anyone interested in fencing should ring Sidmouth Sport Centre or visit the Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club page on Facebook.

You never know when being able to use a sword might come in handy!

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Ottery pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Ottery Remembrance service. Ref sho 46 19TI 3900. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Ottery pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Ottery Remembrance service. Ref sho 46 19TI 3900. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members enjoy continuing success

Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club members (left to right) Alex Moore, Toby Moore, Ollie Manning, Keeley Sawyer, Alanah Sawyer and Angela Findlay. Picture SEDFC

Sidmouth sit second at halfway point of Indoor Cricket League campaign

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

School governing body asks Tipton community to support school relocation plan to Ottery

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Long-standing reporter waves farewell after five years on the Herald

Reporter Clarissa Place is leaving the paper after five years. Picture: Terry Ife

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists