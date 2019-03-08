Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club members enjoy county and national success

(Left to right) Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club membersl Val Morrish (head coach), Kenan Palmer, Finn Manning, Keely Sawyer, Isabella Synek-Herd, Grace Williams, Ollie Manning and Nigel Manning (coach). Picture SEDFC Archant

Men and women from the Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club (SEDFC) have recently clocked up a host of competition success in County and Regional events.

Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club trio (left to right) Keely Sawyer, Ollie Manning and Grace Williams at the start of the Masters at Arms competition. Picture SEDFC Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club trio (left to right) Keely Sawyer, Ollie Manning and Grace Williams at the start of the Masters at Arms competition. Picture SEDFC

As a result, three fencers, Grace Williams, Finn Manning and younger brother Ollie Manning, will join the Devon team at Excalibur, the prestigious 10-county, two-day competition taking place in Bath later this year.

Ollie and three other junior fencers, Isabella Synek-Herd, Donnie Cass and Toby Moore qualified at South West regional competitions to represent the SW at the British Youth Championships, to be held in Sheffield in May.

Toby’s younger brother Alex also qualified despite being too young to compete at Sheffield!

At the Devon Foil Epee and Sabre Championships 2019, Grace collected Gold at the foil and epee events and runner up at sabre. She went on to win the women’s Master at Arms trophy for the best performance across all three weapons. SEDFC fencer Keely Sawyer was women’s Master at Arms runner up.

Grace Williams in action in action in the foil. Picture SEDFC Grace Williams in action in action in the foil. Picture SEDFC

Finn took bronze in the men’s foil, and Ollie took Bronze and best cadet in sabre and was runner-up in the men’s Master at Arms. Nick Watson won the Plate competition at epee.

Competitive fencing requires a high level of fitness and the ability to think fast on your feet.

SEDFC train every Thursday in Sidmouth, and volunteer coaches put on extra training as needed.

The club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities - high levels of fitness and fast thinking are not necessarily required for recreational fencers!

Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club pair Grace Williams (left) and Isabella Synek-Herd, Grace in foil action. Picture SEDFC Sidmouth & East Devon Fencing Club pair Grace Williams (left) and Isabella Synek-Herd, Grace in foil action. Picture SEDFC

You can follow the club’s exploits on their Facebook page Sidmouth and East Devon Fencing Club.