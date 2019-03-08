Sidmouth Easterbrook Eaton success for Andrew Pryke

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the course looking splendid after the efforts of the greenstaff through the winter, it was a shame that the rain washed out the first Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

However, the first medal of the season got under way on Saturday in much brighter conditions.

A big thank you is due to Easterbrook Eaton, who have once again sponsored the competition.

The players competed in two divisions and some good scores soon began to appear on the leaderboard.

Winning Division One with a two under par nett 64 was Andrew Pryke.

Terry Jones and Mike Shepherd, both on 66, were the runners-up and also the only other players scoring par or better in the division. In the other half of the contest, Division Two, featuring players with handicaps of 13 and above, was won with an excellent three under par net score of 63 by Len Wright.

He will be playing off a reduced handicap of 14 next time out. In second place was Michael Davis on 66, bemoaning a six on the 18th, with David Ash on 68, coming in third on countback from Richard Seaver.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford had a large field of 60 players, so it was going to need something special to win.

Brian Rice duly obliged with a cracking score of 46 to scoop the top spot.

Needless to say, this extravagant display of golf saw a cut of two shots off his handicap, now down to 16, and saw him collect the prize money.

Kym White, showing some good form, picked up second with a not too shabby 40, with Simon Moore beating Lee Barber to third on countback with both having recorded 39 points each.

Peter Northcott in his first qualifier for a while impressed with 38 points and earned himself a cut of one shot off his handicap. Well done to all.