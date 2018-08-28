Advanced search

Sidmouth Eclectic proves a close contest as Mike Davis takes the Division One honours

PUBLISHED: 11:46 02 January 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The weather has been kind to the South West over the last two weeks and the fairways at Sidmouth Golf Club have dried up nicely after Christmas for several competitions to take place, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The Friday stableford was won with a score of 38 by Mark Thomas, who seems to have hit a rich seam of form lately.

In second was Michael Davis on 37 and Colin Mitchell picked up third place with 35 points.

Whilst the weather remains fair, there is a stableford competition running on Saturdays too, and Mr Consistency, Mark Thomas, won that one as well, this time with an improved score of 40. Jonathan Lee, on 37, and Richard Powell, on 33, picked up the minor places.

Sunday saw the sixth leg of the winter league, this week’s format being a three-ball medal, with two scores to count.

Mark Thomas was looking to complete the treble, but hadn’t counted on his two partners dragging him down, to not quite last place!

A very good 14 under par score of 118, made by the trio of Stuart Ruffle, Kym White and Keith Newton, won this leg. Harry Tincknell, Kevin Howe and C M Roberts posted 120 for second with Jonathan Lee, John Barnard and Alex Duckworth making third spot with 122.

On Monday, the Seniors ran their weekly Eclectic stableford and, in Division One, Mike Davis won on countback, from Hugh Dorliac on 38 points.

Phil Spencer picked up third position with 33. In Division Two, 34 points was enough to win - Nigel Sharp pipping Bruce Harcourt also on countback with Adrian Haysom coming third.

The club stableford was won by Paul Renken on an impressive 42 points, beating Colin Craven into second on 41 and Luke Sheppard on 40 into third.

This being the last competition of the year, it only remains to congratulate all the past year’s winners and wish everyone good golf for the coming twelve months and a happy and lucky 2019.

