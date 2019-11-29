Advanced search

Sidmouth edged out in Over-60s meeting with Plymouth B

PUBLISHED: 09:24 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 29 November 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

Sidmouth men were edged out in their Devon Over-60s League meeting with Plymouth B, writes Carol Smith.

As a club, Plymouth has a membership of more than 800 and so, even though the opposition may have been a 'B' team, they were still a very powerful outfit given the number of bowlers available to them.

Sidmouth went down by a margin of 10 shots, losing 83-73, but they did have a winning rink with Ray Tallent, John Richards, Chas Coates and skip Bob Seldon, winning 27-19 in the home element of the match.

There was also a 23-14 win for the away rink of Dutch Holland, John Chew, Mick Cox and skip Ken Wheeler.

So, all in all, this represents a good effort by the Sidmouth team who banked a deserved six points (these men's County League fixtures have a strange points system).

