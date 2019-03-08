Advanced search

Sidmouth edged out of Tony Allcock competition by the smallest of margins

PUBLISHED: 07:24 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 24 May 2019

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

On a very wet Sunday afternoon Sidmouth bowlers entertained Bitton Park in the Tony Allcock, a national competition, writes Carol Smith.

This a two rink mixed knockout competition and, despite the weather doing its best to upset proceedings a close contest took place. It went to the wire with Sidmouth ultimately being beaten by just a single shot over the two rinks score.

Very disappointing for sure - but, hey ho - that's bowls!

However, the following day the club's fortunes changed quite dramatically as the ladies Over-50s Blues entertained Crediton Yellows and, in this encounter, the team of Janet Thomson, Zena Johnson and skip Jill Bishop had a brilliant 30-10 win.

The second team of Janice Quinn, Jane Painter and skip Carol Smith led for half of their game, but then lost several ends heading into the last end six shots down!

But, and in grand style too, they proceeded to bag a magnificent six shots which helped them then head into the final end where they closed out a single shot victory at 17-16! It all meant the Blues banking the maximum of six points!

Last, but certainly not least, Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler reached our section 3B final of the Men's County Pairs.

Unfortunately, thy lost to a strong pair from Madeira, but they deserve our heartiest congratulations for getting as far as they did in the competition.

