Sidmouth EGU Medal Four win for Gerri Whitrow

Golf club and ball Archant

In sharp contrast to the weather the previous week, 26 ladies played the EGU Medal Four competition in beautiful sunshine and calm conditions, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Perhaps this contributed to the winner, Gerri Whitrow's tremendous score of nett 65, three shots under the CSS and a well deserved handicap cut.

Gerri is one of the new members who started to play golf through the Sidmouth Golf Academy.

Well done Gerri, all the hard work and practice is paying off.

Mo Borer was second with nett 68 and Annie Carter was third with nett 70. Heather Cowan had the only two of the day, which came on the fourth hole. Especially nice as it was a roll over twos pot as none had been scored the previous week.

The last date of the first round of the knockouts to be played has now passed so commiserations to those who lost and congratulations to those who have progressed to the second round.