Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth EGU Medal Four win for Gerri Whitrow

PUBLISHED: 12:08 19 May 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

In sharp contrast to the weather the previous week, 26 ladies played the EGU Medal Four competition in beautiful sunshine and calm conditions, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Perhaps this contributed to the winner, Gerri Whitrow's tremendous score of nett 65, three shots under the CSS and a well deserved handicap cut.

Gerri is one of the new members who started to play golf through the Sidmouth Golf Academy.

Well done Gerri, all the hard work and practice is paying off.

Mo Borer was second with nett 68 and Annie Carter was third with nett 70. Heather Cowan had the only two of the day, which came on the fourth hole. Especially nice as it was a roll over twos pot as none had been scored the previous week.

The last date of the first round of the knockouts to be played has now passed so commiserations to those who lost and congratulations to those who have progressed to the second round.

Most Read

PICTURES: Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

A Peugeot 208 hit the front window of Fields department store in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth woman verbally abused by rowdy youths in public gardens calls for more respect

A teenager helps another youth with what looks like a bong in video footage taken in Blackmore Gardens, Sidmouth. Picture: contributed

Most Read

PICTURES: Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

A Peugeot 208 hit the front window of Fields department store in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth woman verbally abused by rowdy youths in public gardens calls for more respect

A teenager helps another youth with what looks like a bong in video footage taken in Blackmore Gardens, Sidmouth. Picture: contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pyne powers to big unbeaten ton then takes four wickets as Sidbury march on

Sidbury CC who have made a winning start to their Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Barrow and Cooke hit tons as Sidmouth put hosts Plymouth to the sword

Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4777. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth EGU Medal Four win for Gerri Whitrow

Golf club and ball

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

A Blood Stained Beauty? - The Judas Tree

Judas Tree.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists