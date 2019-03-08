Sidmouth EGU Medal Seven success for Sheila Faulkner

The EGU Medal Seven competition was held on Saturday to enable ladies who work on a Wednesday, which is the normal ladies day, to enter a qualifying competition and participate with other lady golfers, writes Pauline Couldwell.

There were 15 entrants overall of which three wouldn't normally be able to play on a Wednesday, so this was a good start considering the fine weather and family commitments.

The winner was Sheila Faulkner with nett 68 and In second place was Yvonne Anning with a nett 69. Annie Carter came third with nett 71.

Sheila Faulkner was the Division One winner and Annie Carter won Division Two and both qualify for entry into the Gertie Skinner Trophy which will be held towards the end of the season.

A putting competition was also run alongside with the winner putting out with the least number of shots. The winner was Marie Timms who receives a sleeve of balls.

Two players recorded a two, Liz Chance and Heather Cowan both achieving it on the sixth hole.