Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth EGU Medal Seven success for Sheila Faulkner

PUBLISHED: 08:55 04 July 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

The EGU Medal Seven competition was held on Saturday to enable ladies who work on a Wednesday, which is the normal ladies day, to enter a qualifying competition and participate with other lady golfers, writes Pauline Couldwell.

There were 15 entrants overall of which three wouldn't normally be able to play on a Wednesday, so this was a good start considering the fine weather and family commitments.

The winner was Sheila Faulkner with nett 68 and In second place was Yvonne Anning with a nett 69. Annie Carter came third with nett 71.

Sheila Faulkner was the Division One winner and Annie Carter won Division Two and both qualify for entry into the Gertie Skinner Trophy which will be held towards the end of the season.

A putting competition was also run alongside with the winner putting out with the least number of shots. The winner was Marie Timms who receives a sleeve of balls.

Two players recorded a two, Liz Chance and Heather Cowan both achieving it on the sixth hole.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club look to recruit new players for all teams

Matt takes shine off Barum as Otter bag needed victory

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth thrash Exmouth to book Devon T20 Finals Day berth

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth EGU Medal Seven success for Sheila Faulkner

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

John Perratt fondly remembered with Sidmouth Running Club charity presentation

The presentation to the charity by Sidmouth Running Club and the Perratt family (left to right); Terry Bewes, Clare Luke, Brenda Perratt, Lynne Fitzgerald, Kate Deeming and Rob Edwards. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists