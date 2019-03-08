Advanced search

Sidmouth end East Devon League campaign with a heavy defeat to Teign Valley

PUBLISHED: 09:46 18 October 2019

The final matches of the East Devon League campaign were played at Fingle Glen last weekend where Sidmouth came up against a solid Teign Valley team trying to catch the league leaders, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The course was playable, even with the wet conditions underfoot, but it transpired was that Teign Valley certainly adapted to the conditions the better of the two teams.

Despite Sidmouth suffering a whitewash for the only time this season, there were some very close matches with the results only becoming clear on the 17th or 18th greens.

Sidmouth finished the league in fifth place whilst Teign Valley secured the runners-up berth behind champions Axe Cliff.

