Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth exit Palairet Memorial Trophy after defeat by Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 19:48 31 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Sidmouth played their latest Palairet Memorial Trophy match against Tiverton with the contest played out at East Devon Golf Club on a beautiful Sunday, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In near ideal conditions, Neil Holland and John Jones led out and found themselves in the first of several tight matches with little in it all the way round.

The Sidmouth pairing finally secured a win on the last hole. Damien Gee and Matt Bavington saw a reversal of fortune with the Tiverton pair securing their first win by the same margin. Duncan Taylor and David Bater had a really tough match and found themselves five down in short order.

However, they fought back well, made it all square by the 18th and secured Sidmouth's second and sadly last win of the day on the first extra hole.

James Spiller and Simon Moore succumbed by one hole in the next match and Ian Roberts and Mark Thomas having taken their match to an extra hole, left themselves a 40 foot putt to continue the contest, but couldn't sink it and lost making the overall result a win for Tiverton by three games to two.

Sidmouth's non-playing captain, Paddy Tallon, was proud of his team's efforts throughout the competition and wishes Tiverton good luck in the next round.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Outstanding care highlighted in Sidmouth care service’s ‘good’ CQC report

Fourways Community Care team members Andrea Steward, manager, Annie Hannant, co-ordinator, Rachel Evans White, registered manager, and carers Gemma Davison and Julie Lovell. Picture: Fourways Community Care

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Outstanding care highlighted in Sidmouth care service’s ‘good’ CQC report

Fourways Community Care team members Andrea Steward, manager, Annie Hannant, co-ordinator, Rachel Evans White, registered manager, and carers Gemma Davison and Julie Lovell. Picture: Fourways Community Care

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth exit Palairet Memorial Trophy after defeat by Tiverton

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth suffer rare clean sweep of senior XI league defeats

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Soutar lead Sidmouth Running Club members home at the Jurassic Coast 10k

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Jurassic Coast 10k meeting. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth Seniors too strong for visiting Ilfracombe

Golf club and ball

‘Hyperbole and exaggeration’ - row over Sidford Business Park ‘advice’

Landscape Framework Plan of the application
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists