Sidmouth exit Palairet Memorial Trophy after defeat by Tiverton

Golf club and ball Archant

Sidmouth played their latest Palairet Memorial Trophy match against Tiverton with the contest played out at East Devon Golf Club on a beautiful Sunday, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In near ideal conditions, Neil Holland and John Jones led out and found themselves in the first of several tight matches with little in it all the way round.

The Sidmouth pairing finally secured a win on the last hole. Damien Gee and Matt Bavington saw a reversal of fortune with the Tiverton pair securing their first win by the same margin. Duncan Taylor and David Bater had a really tough match and found themselves five down in short order.

However, they fought back well, made it all square by the 18th and secured Sidmouth's second and sadly last win of the day on the first extra hole.

James Spiller and Simon Moore succumbed by one hole in the next match and Ian Roberts and Mark Thomas having taken their match to an extra hole, left themselves a 40 foot putt to continue the contest, but couldn't sink it and lost making the overall result a win for Tiverton by three games to two.

Sidmouth's non-playing captain, Paddy Tallon, was proud of his team's efforts throughout the competition and wishes Tiverton good luck in the next round.