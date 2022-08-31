Sidmouth fall short in El Jurassico thriller

The El Jurassico certainly delivered a Classico at Tiger Way last Friday but, unfortunately, the Vikings came away empty-handed.

On a lovely night in Axminster for this Peninsula League showdown, Sidmouth grew into the game and took the lead in the ninth minute when Ash Hudd unleashed an exquisite through ball for Tom Bray to score at the second attempt.

A close-range effort from Jamie Price brought Axminster level but Sidmouth were back in front when Hudd got his first for the club. Some neat play down left involving Ash Small and Luka Nickles saw the ball passed to Hudd who unleashed a rocket from 25 yards, which crashed in off the crossbar.

Once again, the Tigers drew level, this time an expert finish from Josh Wadham, and the hosts took the lead five minutes before the break when a number of ricochets found the ball with Craig Veal who made no mistake from six yards.

Jamie Short gave the Tigers a two-goal cushion but the Vikings soon replied, Danny Pym converting from the penalty spot. A brilliant game swung back in favour of Axminster, Veal on target again before a wonderful assist from Hudd allowed Oscar Walsh to set up a grandstand finish but it ended 5-4 to Axminster.

The Sidmouth Spar Man of the Match was awarded to Ashley Hudd.

Unfortunately, the Vikings failed to recover for the midweek visit of Okehampton Argyle, who continued their fine start to the season with a 4-0 victory. Sidmouth Town next face a tough trip to Brixham this weekend.

Sidmouth Town 2nds restored some club cheer with a confident 4-0 derby day win at home to Ottery St Mary 2nds.

Jack Miller and Scott Hughes gave Sidmouth the ideal start, and Hughes was on target again five minutes before the break. Kieran White provided the assist for Matt Colson to complete the scoring.

Sidmouth Town 3rds won a thriller, 4-2 at Colyton 2nds. Charlie Roberts, Mark Paton and Sam Burhop gave Sidmouth a 3-1 half-time lead. Colyton pulled another goal back but Frank Long’s vicious strike confirmed three points for the Vikings.

Scott Hughes from Sidmouth 2nds - Credit: Sidmouth Town AFC



