Sidmouth fall short in titanic title tussle

In a mixed weekend for local cricket, Sidmouth suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Premier Division but Ottery gave their survival hopes a major boost in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Travelling to leaders North Devon, Sidmouth knew the task ahead if they were going to gatecrash the top two spots in the Premier and a decent start with the ball gave them hope, as Tom Simmons removed both the home openers.

North Devon were toiling on 49/3 but a crucial middle order partnership of 116 between Jack Moore (57) and skipper Tom Popham (61) boosted the hosts. Byron Knowles finally made the breakthrough for Sidmouth, Simmons taking the catch to remove Moore.

Taylor Ingham-Hill helped mop up the tail and Sidmouth were in a relatively strong position as they set about chasing the North Devon target of 234.

Despite losing opening partner Charlie Gaywood for a duck, Jamie Baird patiently compiled a steady innings of 41 and was given moderate support by Luke Bess (29) and Ingham-Hill (29).

Codi Yusuf bashed a powerful 56 from 57 balls and Sidmouth were slight favourites on 165/4. Unfortunately, the next four wickets tumbled for just 33 runs. Simmons (27 no) tried desperately to get his side over the line but Sidmouth fell nine runs short. Cornwood visit Sidmouth this weekend.

Hosting Heathcoat 2nds, the pressure was on for Ottery to dig out a positive result and a fine partnership of 112 between George Mutter (54) and Jack Malden (85) set the platform for a confident batting display.

The middle order chipped in a few more runs but it was an entertaining cameo from Rhys Norman, flashing the bat for 39 runs from 27 balls that gave Ottery a strong total of 274/8.

In reply, Heathcoat made an efficient start, compiling a partnership of 69 before Sam O’Nyons and Jody Clements removed the openers in quick succession. A fine unbeaten 74 from William Bucknell gave Heathcoat hope but the wickets kept tumbling and Ottery won by 44 runs. In the same division, Sidmouth 2nds thrashed Sandford 2nds by 107 runs.