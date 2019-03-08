Advanced search

The Famous Easterbrooks competition returned to Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:27 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 24 May 2019

Lewis White, David Pepperell and Howard Cushing were the winners of this year's Famous Easterbrooks competition writes Hugh Dorliac.

The annual Famous Easterbrooks team competition, which celebrates past members and Ryder Cup players, Algie and Sid Easterbrook, and their 274 yard drive achieved at the Open in the year dot, (probably with an old persimmon club) took place in delightful weather on Saturday.

In third place was the young team of Ben Gibbs, Dan Colson and Aaron Taylor with 76 stableford points.

In second were Mike Davis, Phil Spencer and Steve Nunn also with 76, pipping them on countback and in first place was the team of Lewis White, David Pepperell and Howard Cushing with an excellent 79 points who will receive the trophy on presentation night.

This year's longest drive was by Chris Lewis.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday stableford saw Kevin Howe winning with 39 points from Mark Bathard on 38 and Richard Powell on 37. Shots were shaved off all their handicaps.

This week's UpperCrust Monday stableford produced around 60 players vying for top spot, once again we see Moray Bosence winning on countback with 40 points from Simon Moore.

Stuart Coles came in third with 39 points and both he and Simon lose a shot off their handicaps this week.

