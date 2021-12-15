Sidmouth fight hard before going down to Torrington defeat

The Manstone Lane home of Sidmouth Town looking superb in mid-June thanks to the supreme efforts of Town groundsman Ken Mortimore. Picture; JAY THORNE - Credit: Archant

Despite a stoic second-half display, Sidmouth Town were unable to prevent a home defeat at the hands of Torrington in the South-West Peninsula League last weekend.

Town endured a nightmare first period, trailing 5-0 at the interval, but fought back bravely for a final score of 6-3, and some momentum ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Honiton, the side one place above them in the table.

Honiton demonstrated their qualities with a 3-1 win over Holsworthy on Saturday but Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police remain rooted to the bottom, going down to an unfortunate 3-2 loss at home to Elburton Villa.

Torpoint Athletic were far too strong for Newton Abbot Spurs, winning 6-1 and a result that keeps them within touching distance of leaders Okehampton Argyle, who beat Cullompton Rangers 4-1. The other games saw Torridgeside beat Plymouth Marjon 2-1 and Crediton won 3-1 at Bovey Tracey.