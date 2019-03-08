Sidmouth five play for section three in victory over the County President's team

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The section three ladies played their annual match against the County President and her team and this year the meeting was played at Budleigh Salterton, writes Carol Smith.

Badged and un-badged players can put their names forward to play in this and five Sidmouth ladies Sue Turner, Jan Thomson, Chrissie Leedham, Valerie Newnham and Jill Bishop, were selected to play. It proved to be an excellent day and the bowling was certainly of the close encounter type as the section three team won by a margin of just two shots.

A friendly was played at Bradninch involving four mixed triples. It was all played out in glorious weather with good company and some lovely rural surroundings - oh yes, and it also produced a Sidmouth win with success on three of the rinks with the other ending all square.

The final score was 84-44 and the best of the Sidmouth rinks was the one of Liz Boyle, Kevin Walsh and skip Jill Mison, who enjoyed a terrific score of 29-10.

Sidmouth men's Over-60s Triples League B team continue to hold top spot in Division Three of the Exeter & District Bowls League.

Their most recent match was at home to Morchard Bishop A, a contest that saw them win on both rinks and so bank maximum points.

The top rink honours went to David Timms, Chas Coates and skip David Fairclough.

With just five more games to go, if they maintain their position then they will be promoted and so play in Division Two next season - no pressure then!

Sidmouth Over-50s Yellow team played at home to Honiton and, in this meeting, the team of Karen Hollingdale, Anita Mason and Susie Bonnell had a good win with a score of 17 -10. The other team comprising of Sandra Wheeler, Paddy Chew and Valerie Newnham served up an amazing comeback to finish just two shots adrift at 17-15 and this played a big part in the overall 32-27 success which saw the team bank four points. Well done, ladies.