Vikings celebrate completion of ground improvements

Published: 4:17 PM August 18, 2021

Last Saturday, August 14, 2021, saw the official opening of the ground-grading improvements carried out at Manstone Lane, home of Sidmouth Town AFC (writes Andy Argyle - Club Development Officer).

Representatives from Sidmouth Town Council, the Sid Vale Association (Keith Owen Fund), Sponsors, Club Officials and Committee, together with those who helped to bring the project to completion witnessed Club President, Councillor Stuart Hughes, cut the ribbon to officially declare open the new covered grandstand with seating for fifty people and, together with the Keith Owen Fund Committee Chairman Alan Clarke, unveil commemorative plaques to record their much appreciated funding contributions that assisted in the completion of the work.

Although the scheduled Saturday league game against Crediton United was postponed due to an incidence of covid, leading to unavailability of players through self-isolation, the ground was dressed out in full for the occasion, with the Stand, perimeter railings and new spectator areas complimenting the playing surface, making the ground look magnificent on a gloriously sunny day.

Sponsors banners were displayed in full and in speeches from Chairman Jay Thorne and Andy Argyle, tributes were paid to all those who support the club through their sponsorship and help to make Sidmouth Town the focal point for youth (through the Junior Vikings) and adult level league football in the town.

Jay Thorne added that it was with a sense of immense pride that despite the ever-present threat of covid throughout the life of the project, people had stuck to the task and the results were visible today. Particular thanks should go to Ken Mortimore – Project Coordinator, for his work in overseeing the construction and installation of all the elements involved.

In conclusion, full credit should also be given for the contribution of the Football Association (Football Stadium Improvement Fund) who provided substantial help under their programme of financial assistance to grass roots football.

All round it was a terrific day to pause and consider, over the club Sponsors Day buffet lunch, a really momentous achievement in establishing quality facilities at Sidmouth’s foremost football venue.