Sidmouth four beaten in section three final of the Foxlands competition

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 July 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Having reached the section three final of the Foxlands competition, Sidmouth men were paired with Madeira, writes Carol Smith.

The fixture was played, as is the case in this competition with one team at home and one away.

For the first few ends our away team was in front at 9-3. However, unfortunately for Sidmouth, the Madeira team then kicked in and won most ends albeit by just the odd shot or two.

The Sidmouth team playing at home also lost. As winners, Madeira now head for Leamington in the Senior Fours Competition.

That said, there's no shame on our men falling at this late stage and they can take great pride in going as far as they did in the competition this time round!

