SIdmouth foursome winners to represent the town at area final

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

The second Wednesday in June was the R&A Coronation Foursomes qualifying competition with the winning pair representing Sidmouth at the area final, to be held in July at Weston-super-Mare, writes Pauline Couldwell

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is a stableford competition open to all members of an affiliated golf club holding a current CONGU handicap of 36 or under and the handicap allowance for each pair is half their combined handicaps.

As it's a foursome competition, one player drives on the odd holes while their partner drives on the even holes and then they take alternate shots until the ball is holed.

The day was probably the only dry one that week and there was a good turnout of 15 pairs and the winning pair were Sheila Tallon and Margaret Thompson with 33 points.

We wish them well when they travel to Weston-super-Mare.

Running alongside this competition was a club foursomes and the winners, on countback going down to the back six, were Judy Ritz and Rosemary Norrish with 33 points. Heather Cowan and Paula Button were the only pair to achieve a 2.

The Sidmouth Ladies Presidents Team played their last away match at Libbaton on Friday.

Penny Lyne drew her game whilst the other team members consisting of Sheila Faulkner, Maria Clapp, Angela Coles, Marie Timms , Gill Paddon and Margaret Thompson all battled hard but failed to consolidate a win.

The overall result was a Libbaton win of 6 and a half to Sidmouth's half.

The team are now looking forward to welcoming Libbaton, Woodbury Park, Honiton and East Devon to Sidmouth for the return matches to be played during the next two months. Good luck Ladies.