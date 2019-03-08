Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SIdmouth foursome winners to represent the town at area final

PUBLISHED: 09:27 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 22 June 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

The second Wednesday in June was the R&A Coronation Foursomes qualifying competition with the winning pair representing Sidmouth at the area final, to be held in July at Weston-super-Mare, writes Pauline Couldwell

This is a stableford competition open to all members of an affiliated golf club holding a current CONGU handicap of 36 or under and the handicap allowance for each pair is half their combined handicaps.

As it's a foursome competition, one player drives on the odd holes while their partner drives on the even holes and then they take alternate shots until the ball is holed.

The day was probably the only dry one that week and there was a good turnout of 15 pairs and the winning pair were Sheila Tallon and Margaret Thompson with 33 points.

We wish them well when they travel to Weston-super-Mare.

Running alongside this competition was a club foursomes and the winners, on countback going down to the back six, were Judy Ritz and Rosemary Norrish with 33 points. Heather Cowan and Paula Button were the only pair to achieve a 2.

The Sidmouth Ladies Presidents Team played their last away match at Libbaton on Friday.

Penny Lyne drew her game whilst the other team members consisting of Sheila Faulkner, Maria Clapp, Angela Coles, Marie Timms , Gill Paddon and Margaret Thompson all battled hard but failed to consolidate a win.

The overall result was a Libbaton win of 6 and a half to Sidmouth's half.

The team are now looking forward to welcoming Libbaton, Woodbury Park, Honiton and East Devon to Sidmouth for the return matches to be played during the next two months. Good luck Ladies.

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town ladies football team making real progress - on and off the training ground

Football on pitch

Sidmouth bowlers land excellent national TopClub success over Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club junior group enjoy another successful session

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

SIdmouth foursome winners to represent the town at area final

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Former member impresses on return

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists