Sidmouth Foxlands League team end campaign with win

Bowls.

Thursday saw the final game of the Sidmouth team’s County Foxlands League campaign, writes Carol Smith.

The match had originally been scheduled for January 31, but inclement weather caused a cancellation.

This time round, sadly, Sidmouth were unable to field the required four rinks, with the problem being a mixture of ill health and holidays.

This meant having to conceded straight away two of the 10 available points to the opposition.

Another consequence of not having sufficient numbers was that Sidmouth lost the advantage of having two teams playing at home.

So, it all meant two teams travelling to Dawlish and one staying back in Sidmouth where the home side, comprising of Jean Brimson, Janice Quinn, Jill Mison and skip Eileen Hewett recorded a handsome 28-11 success.

The away team of Jan J Bates, Mary Turner, Anita Mason and skip Carol Smith had a great win of 32-13. It all helped towards a final overall score of Sidmouth 75, Dawlish 49. That left Sidmouth banking six points. As for the final league position, that remains to be seen, but when I know, you will know!

The weekend action centred around a couple of home friendly matches. The first was a meeting with Chardstock.

In all games, once you have been selected you are required to tick your name. This process is done so that the captain ‘knows’ you will turn up. With all names duly ticked for this particular match there was therefore no need for any phone calls!

Hmmm, wrong! No names mentioned here, but he knows who he is! It’s a shame for we are all guilty of forgetting things sometimes. Could it be something to do with our age? Anyway, one player’s absence leaves a space for someone else and, on this occasion, barman Kevin stood in! It turned out to be a great afternoon with Sidmouth landing success on all three rinks to enjoy an overall 79-32 win. As for the best home rink – that was the one that included barman Kevin, playing alongside Jenny Fricker, Janice Quinn and skip Mick Cox, who recorded an outstanding 30-7 win. I do hope they all managed to get a drink from the bar!

Sunday saw a visit from three mixed rinks representing Bovey Tracey. Once again the home bowlers were in fine form with wins on two and the third rink ended all square with the overall score being 66-37.

The rink of Ann England, Ray Gray, Mary Meadows and skip Wilf Radburn won 26 - 12.

However, they were just pipped to the ‘top performing rink’ accolade by Pam Manning, Derek Mountford, Chris Radburn and skip Barry Curwen, who won their game 27-12.

Well done, to everyone; it was a good afternoon.