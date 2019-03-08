Advanced search

Sidmouth Friday Stableford joy for Neil Holland

PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 30 March 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

The Friday stableford competition field was smaller than usual, but there was some good quality golf played, writes Hugh Dorliac.

It was the newly installed club captain, Neil Holland, who took the honours, continuing his good run of form with a comprehensive win with 41 points over runners-up Steve Milton and Neil Faulkner, both on 34.

On Monday, the field for the stableford competition was much bigger, probably due to the wonderful sunny weather they played in. Jonathan Lee, fresh from his triumphs in the Sunday Winter League and John Griffiths Trophy competitions the day before, was still in sparkling form and took top spot again with a three point margin on 43 from Mark Thomas in second on 40 and Luke Sheppard in third with 36 points.

Next week, after the clocks go forward, the eagerly awaited new summer season begins with the Upper Crust Monday Stableford kicking it off.

Here’s to good weather and great golf over the coming months.

