Sidmouth Friday Stableford success for the impressive Steve Crabb

PUBLISHED: 10:23 18 January 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

With the continuing dry weather, the various competitions at Sidmouth Golf Club have seen some improving scores amongst the winners, writes Hugh Dorliac.

On Friday, the Stableford was won by an impressive seven better than par, 43 points, by Steve Crabb.

Steve’s round was all the more impressive given his indifferent putting the day before!

Well done, Steve, and also well done to the players taking the minor places – Lee Barber in second with a score of 39 and Mark Thomas, who was third 38 points.

The latest Saturday Stableford was won by reigning Challenge Cup winner Mark Bathard on 41 points. He finished two shots clear of his nearest rival, Nick Gingell, who posted a 39, and Jonathan Lee was a further point back on 38.

The Sunday Winter League continued with a three-ball Medal, with just one score to count.

The team that gelled the best was the one of Matt Bavington, Hugh Dorliac and Chris M Roberts who came in with an excellent 15 under par score of 51.

The next best was 53, posted by Lawrence Hill, Mark Thomas and Moray Bosence.

Third, with a score of 54, was the team of Kevin Howe, J P Lee and Steve Channing.

The Seniors Stableford on Monday saw Len Wright win Division One with a solid 42 points earning him a one stroke deduction from his handicap for his next round.

In second was Mark Laird on 39 and Mike Davis on 38.

The Division Two winner was Colston Herbert with Barry Jones pipping Adrian Haysom on countback for the minor placings on 34.

The club stableford on Monday was won by John Jones on a creditable 40 points playing off four. Neil Holland and John Barnard, both scoring 37, took the minor places.

