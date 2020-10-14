Sidmouth Gertie Skinner Cup success for Mo Borer

On a sunny autumn day, the Sidmouth ladies played the final event of the summer season, the Gertie Skinner Cup, writes Angela Coles.

This is one of the most prestigious events of the year as it is contested by an elite field consisting of medal and division winners from the year.

The Cup was presented to the ladies section n 1972 by the wife of the then president, Arthur Skinner.

The winner of the Gertie Skinner Cup with a net 71 was Mo Borer and the runner up with a net 72 was Alison Godwin.

Medal Seven was played in conjunction with the Gertie Skinner Cup, and this was won by Mo Borer.

In second place was Alison Godwin and third, with a net 74, was Catherine Walden.

Division One was won by Angela Coles with a net 75, Division Two by Mo Borer and Division Three by Catherine Walden.

There were four twos recorded by Sheila Faulkner, Sharon O’Brien and Ann Willoughby on the fourth hole and Angela Coles on the sixth hole.

The putting prize was won by Geri Whitrow.