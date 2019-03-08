Advanced search

Sidmouth Gertie Skinner Cup win for Mandy Furness

PUBLISHED: 11:14 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 12 October 2019

Thirteen ladies, who were the division winners of the year's EGU medal including those played in conjunction with Trophy meetings, played for the Gertie Skinner Cup, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This cup was given to the Ladies section by Mrs Arthur Skinner in 1972 to be played as a Stoke Play competition by those who met the qualifying conditions, with no entry fee and no prize vouchers.

It is played alongside a club medal competition which does attract an entry fee and there were 20 entrants in this.

Mandy Furness was the winner of the Gertie Skinner Cup with a nett 67, whilst Rosemary Norrish won the Medal 13 competition with a nett 67, Mandy was second on countback and Margaret Thompson was third with a nett 72.

Division One was won by Andrea Milton with a nett 73 while the honours in Division Two went to Mandy Furness with a nett 67 and the Division Three winner was Rosemary Norrish also with a nett 67.

There were only two twos recorded and these were by Pauline Couldwell who scored a two on the fourth hole and Sheila Faulkner who scored on the sixth.

