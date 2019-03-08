Sidmouth Gig Club crews enjoy the Exmouth Regatta

The Sidmouth Gig Club mixed crew at the Exmouth Regatta. Picture:SGC Archant

Last Saturday's gig rowing regatta at Exmouth was the third in the series along the Jurassic coast in which Sidmouth Gig Club took part, writes Nick Thompson.

Exmouth Gig club is younger than Sidmouth's and was set up a few years ago by a Sidmouth member who lived there.

With those links and being our closest neighbour there is a degree of rivalry, though in the very friendly manner which prevails between gig clubs.

The regatta attracted 13 boats from 11 clubs including strong contingents from Lyme Regis, Bridport, Langston, Teignmouth and Weymouth. Sidmouth, rowing in Keith Owen, entered the ladies' A and B crew races, the Mens A and B crews, and the mixed event.

The order of races meant we could not also participate in the vets races, where we might have higher hopes.

The course was 'kite' shape, with two left-hand turns. In a close race what happens on the turns is vital and unpredictable - unless you're lucky enough to be in the lead.

It was a day where our B crews had better turns, and this was reflected in the results.

Our best race was the mixed, with three from our men's A crew and three from the ladies' A.

So no glory for Sidmouth, but some hard racing and plenty to talk about at the end of the day. Sidmouth will be the hosts for the next regatta on Saturday week (July 13).

Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability.

We have around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over. If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club' or contact the membership secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com