Sidmouth Gig Club honours the stars of 2019 at a sparkling Awards Evening

PUBLISHED: 12:42 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 27 February 2020

The Sidmouth Gig Club Awards Evening. Picture:SGC

The Sidmouth Gig Club Awards Evening. Picture:SGC

Archant

There was an excellent turnout for the Sidmouth Gig Club Awards Evening, held at the sailing club.

Julie Pitts was presented with a ‘most improved’ award from club chair Gina Rodgers.Picture: SGCJulie Pitts was presented with a ‘most improved’ award from club chair Gina Rodgers.Picture: SGC

The annual event gives an opportunity for members and friends to reflect on the past year, mark the high points and hand out trophies to those that made memorable contributions.

The evening started with a banquet of food prepared by the club's social team, with abundant chicken, salmon, and salads, followed by a tasty lemon posset, helped on its way by the beers, wine and cider from the club's bar.

Members then adjourned to await the announcement of trophy winners from chair of the club, Gina Rodgers.

First up was the award for the best crew of the year, which went to the mixed crew of Bob Huntington, Allan Rodgers, Amanda Bleazard, Nick Thompson, Julie Turner and Linda Wheate and cox, Helen Hamilton as Cox. who competed in the MiniMasters (Over-60s) event that saw them get the better of crews from Lyme Regis and Bermuda!

The ‘Extra Mile’ award went to Helen Hamilton, who stepped in as cox at the last minute and led our Mens B crew to victory in a World Championship race. Picture: SGCThe ‘Extra Mile’ award went to Helen Hamilton, who stepped in as cox at the last minute and led our Mens B crew to victory in a World Championship race. Picture: SGC

The award to the 'Best New Rower' had two winners, with Josh Bennett and Millie Currans tasking the honours in that category.

The 'Most Improved Rower' category was also shared with this particular accolade going to Peter Kuh and Julia Pitts.

The coveted Clubman Trophy went to John Richardson for the hours of hard work he's put in to maintain and improve the club's facilities.

The 'Extra-Mile' award went to Helen Hamilton for stepping in as cox at just 10 minutes notice at the 2019 World Championship in the Scilly Isles!

Sarah Green took home the award for Ladies Best Veteran. Picture: SGCSarah Green took home the award for Ladies Best Veteran. Picture: SGC

Helen had never coxed a race before, and indeed, never rowed on the course, but she stepped forward to lead the men's B crew to victory!

The 'Best Veteran' awards went to Sarah Green and Nick Thompson, and the 'Splash' award went to Colin Bartlett, while the 'Most Promising Youth Rower' award went to Teigan Moss and Evie Rowe.

Last, but certainly not least, the 'Chairman's Award' was presented to social secretary Julie Turner who has overseen events from the popular weekly dinner to club tours of the Scottish Lochs and such has been the success of her efforts, that they have become a key feature of life at the club and are certainly the envy of many larger gig clubs.

The awards were followed by the presentation of large bouquet of flowers to club chair, Gina Rodgers, as a token of thanks from the members for coxing the club through another successful year. Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability.

Members of Sidmouth Gig Club enjoying the Awards Evening. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUBMembers of Sidmouth Gig Club enjoying the Awards Evening. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

The club has around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.

If you are interested in joining the club or attending one of the many taster sessions, search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club' or contact the club membership secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com

