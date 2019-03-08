Advanced search

Sidmouth Gig Club mixed crew clock faster time than the men!

PUBLISHED: 12:53 04 June 2019

Sidmouth Gig Club ladies A crew backing out for their race at the Swanage Regatta. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club ladies A crew backing out for their race at the Swanage Regatta. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club fared better in the regatta at Swanage, held on the first day of June, writes Nick Thompson.

The Sidmouth Gig Club ladies supervet crew, who were in action at the Swanage Regatta. Picture:SIDMOUTH GIG CLUBThe Sidmouth Gig Club ladies supervet crew, who were in action at the Swanage Regatta. Picture:SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

The regatta, the second of the gig racing season, had nine clubs taking part in a day of racing.

Sidmouth were involved with ladies A and B crews, supervets and mixed crews along with a men's A crew and the men's supervets.

Once again Sidmouth were up against some much larger clubs, amongst them; Lyme Regis, Bridport and Weymouth, and finished well down the field in the races, though beating some other crews along the way.

The races are intense, with crews battling to have 'water' over opponents as they approach the turning points.

A clash of oars in the mixed race cost the Sidmouth crew places in their race. What’s more, oars cost in the region of £500 each and are difficult to repair! Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUBA clash of oars in the mixed race cost the Sidmouth crew places in their race. What’s more, oars cost in the region of £500 each and are difficult to repair! Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

A clash of oars is not unknown, and, in the mixed race our bow rower's oar was broken, slowing the boat for the rest of that race.

Despite this, the crew racked up the club's fastest time of the day, 14 minutes and 34 seconds which was seven seconds faster than the men's A crew!

The next regatta on the racing calendar is the one at Exmouth on June 29 where Sidmouth hope to field their top crews. Sidmouth host their annual regatta on Saturday, July 14.

Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability.

We have around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.

If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for "Sidmouth Gig Club" or contact the Membership Secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com

