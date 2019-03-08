Advanced search

Sidmouth Gig Club Regatta is a resounding success

PUBLISHED: 20:23 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:23 16 July 2019

Sidmouth Gig Club crew getting a boat down to the water ahead of racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSON

Sidmouth Gig Club's 2019 Regatta was held on a superb Saturday - weather wise - with no wind and not too warm and a clam sea, writes Nick Thompson.

Sidmouth Gig Club crew in a huddle ahead of racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSONSidmouth Gig Club crew in a huddle ahead of racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSON

Ten clubs brought their boats to compete in 10 races, from juniors to super vets.

The club chooses a day when the tide will be low around mid-day, so crews can launch their boats from the sand, and change crews in shallow water.

The races started at 10am and unusually for a regatta, we ran to schedule!

Among the visiting clubs were Bridport, Lyme Regis and Langstone, who between them won every race.

Sidmouth Gig Club junior crew setting up ahead of racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSONSidmouth Gig Club junior crew setting up ahead of racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSON

Sidmouth were well down the field in most races though our men's, vets, ladies A and mixed crew, put in good performances.

Regattas are about more than racing, they are social events for rowers and their families, and Sidmouth scores high as an inviting location and we make great efforts to organise the event carefully and offer a warm welcome.

The barbecue was in action from early on, and club members had prepared an excellent array of cakes.

All in all it was a great day; the overall winner of the races for Bridport but everyone was glad to have taken part.

Sidmouth Gig Club crew bring their boat back up the beach after racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSONSidmouth Gig Club crew bring their boat back up the beach after racing at the Sidmouth regatta. Picture NICK THOMPSON

Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability. We have around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.

If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club' or contact the membership secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com

Gig club crews on the beach ahead of the Sidmouth Gig Club regatta meeting. Picture NICK THOMPSONGig club crews on the beach ahead of the Sidmouth Gig Club regatta meeting. Picture NICK THOMPSON

Sidmouth Gig Club ladies crew at the club's own regatta meeting. Picture NICK THOMPSONSidmouth Gig Club ladies crew at the club's own regatta meeting. Picture NICK THOMPSON

