Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers rows for Devon in the 2019 County Championship
PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 October 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Gig Club member Megan Rodgers rowed for Devon in the recent County Championship races held at Plymouth, writes Nick Thompson.
The Devon crew faced boats from Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, Bristol and London.
Cornwall led the race leaving Devon and Dorset to fight for second place.
It was a triangular course and Dorset got the best of the first turn. Devon came back and led by enough to claim 'water' (priority) at the second turn, which took them well clear of Dorset.
Megan was delighted to come second in her first race at this level.
Megan has been rowing at Sidmouth for five years and has taken part in many regattas in the South West. She is also training to become a cox.
She works as a gardener and can also be found working with her mother at the greengrocers in the Market Square.
Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability. We have around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.
There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.
If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club', or contact the membership secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com