Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers rows for Devon in the 2019 County Championship

The Devon ladies crew inclduing Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers (third from the lelft). The other crew members were drawn from clubs in Barnstaple, Cattewater, Salcombe and Brixham. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Gig Club member Megan Rodgers rowed for Devon in the recent County Championship races held at Plymouth, writes Nick Thompson.

The Devon crew faced boats from Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, Bristol and London.

Cornwall led the race leaving Devon and Dorset to fight for second place.

It was a triangular course and Dorset got the best of the first turn. Devon came back and led by enough to claim 'water' (priority) at the second turn, which took them well clear of Dorset.

Megan was delighted to come second in her first race at this level.

Megan has been rowing at Sidmouth for five years and has taken part in many regattas in the South West. She is also training to become a cox.

She works as a gardener and can also be found working with her mother at the greengrocers in the Market Square.

