Sidmouth Gig Club undertake Sandy Cove 'clean-up'

PUBLISHED: 10:32 27 June 2019

Sidmouth Gig Club crew at Sandy Cove all set for the beach clean-up. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club crew at Sandy Cove all set for the beach clean-up. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

On their Sunday morning rows crews from Sidmouth Gig Club often head along the coast to Ladram Bay, writes Nick Thompson.

Taking part in the Sidmouth Gig Club party Sandy Cove beach-clean up. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUBTaking part in the Sidmouth Gig Club party Sandy Cove beach-clean up. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

After a brief rest they turn around and row back to Sidmouth, though a trip ashore for ice creams is not unknown.

Now and then they also stop at one of beaches en-route which can't be reached from the land.

An untouched beach may sound like a paradise, but sadly there are plenty of signs of human activity from the amount of litter and other debris which washes up.

Mike Perrington, a long serving member of the club and a regular cox, proposed a beach clean-up of Sandy Cove and so a party set off in our oldest boat, Alma.

The row takes about 20 minutes and was arranged to coincide with low tide to ensure the maximum amount of the beach could be cleared.

For the next hour the nine volunteers, Mike, Linda, Julie, Heather, Allan, John, Julia, Richard and Philomena, collected several bags full of plastic cups, tin cans, fishing gear, etc.

They rowed back to Sidmouth where the litter was properly disposed of.

Mike commented: "I was amazed how much we found. We live in a stunning location, never let it not be so.".

On their way back they spotted a fishing net attached to Little Picket rock which they couldn't collect immediately; another trip will be planned soon.

Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability.

The club currently has around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.

If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club' or contact the Membership Secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com

