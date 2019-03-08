Advanced search

Sidmouth gig club travels to Weymouth as regatta season continues

PUBLISHED: 13:16 30 May 2019

Four of the Sidmouth Ladies A crew, Sarah MacCourt, Linda Wheate, Gina Rodgers and Melinda Stagg, with their cox Colin Bartlett at the Weymouth Regatta. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Archant

The rowing regatta season along the Jurassic Coast has started and Sidmouth Gig Club travelled to Weymouth last Saturday to take part in their event writes Nick Thompson.

Sidmouth ladies switch crews between races at the Weymouth Regatta.Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUBSidmouth ladies switch crews between races at the Weymouth Regatta.Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Two Sidmouth Ladies crews and one Mens crew took part in the Vets, SuperVets, A and B crews and Mixed races in their newest boat, Little Picket.

They were up against crews from much larger clubs and didn't make off with any silver trophies however it was a warm sunny day and a good time was had by all.

The next regatta will be on Saturday, June 1, at Swanage, followed by Poole on June 9 and Exmouth on June 29.

Sidmouth's own regatta will be held on Saturday, July 13.

The Sidmouth Gig Club offers a warm welcome to new members, whatever their ability.

We have around 100 members and are a sociable club with lots of non-rowing activities.

There is also a growing youth section which welcomes youngsters from age 13 and over.

If you are interested in joining the club or coming along to a taster session, please search online for 'Sidmouth Gig Club' or contact the membership secretary at sidmouthgigclub@gmail.com.

