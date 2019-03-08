Sidmouth Golf Club captains hand over super-size cheque to Sidmouth Hospiscare

Sidmouth Golf Club captain and ladies’ captain, Colin Macklin and Sheila Faulkner, presented Dr Gill Ryall of Sidmouth Hospiscare with a cheque for £7,777.77, the money raised during the pair’s past year in office as club captains, writes Tim Aggett.

The cheque marks the notable generosity of all members and visitors alike, supporting Colin and Sheila at the Captain’s Drive-in, through race nights, quiz nights, unintended visits to the “Captain’s Bunker” next to the 18th green, the sale of a canvas print of the Red Arrows over the town, the seniors’ opening and closing dinners, club/Hospiscare calendars and many other fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

A special word of gratitude also goes to The Rotary Club of Sidmouth for allowing us to enter three teams from the golf club for their annual Swimathon, and our team members that took part in this event. Through this the golf club raised £1,557, generously rounded up to £1,600 by The Rotary Club, and included in the total donation. A big thank you also to Aston Puckey, Terry Jones, Tolchards, Signs Southwest and to Harrison-Lavers & Potbury’s for their support of projects on behalf Sidmouth Hospiscare.

Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to Sidmouth Hospiscare for all you do in our community.