Sidmouth Golf Club duo make Doris Willes-Little Trophy progress

Last week two pairs of ladies represented Sidmouth Golf Club in two separate competitions, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Sheila Faulkner and Marie Timms were the nominated pair to play in the Doris Willes-Little Trophy which is an inter-club foursome knockout competition. Their first round was against Exminster and played on the neutral course of Woodbury Park.

Sheila and Marie won and will progress to the second round against either Bigbury or Wrangaton.

Meanwhile, Susan Hackett and Penny Lyne were the nominated pair to play in the Devon County Veteran Ladies Golf Association inter-club knockout competition. This is four-ball, better ball match play format which was played at Honiton against Exeter.

It was a hard fought match, but unfortunately Susan and Penny were beaten on the 20th hole and so will not progress to the next round.

Wednesday was a cooler day and saw the second County Prize competition of the season played at Sidmouth, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Thirty ladies entered the Stableford competition and the winner was Penny Ashby with 37 points, two points ahead of Liz Chance with 35 points.

In third place was Mo Borer with 34 points.

Two ladies had a two on the day, Ann Willoughby on the fourth hole and Jane Renken on the 11th.

Sidmouth's mixed team played their second match of the season when they took on a team from High Bullen.

Malcolm and Ann Willoughby led out the team, followed by John and Ros Eaton. Next were Malcolm and Pauline Couldwell, David and Jill Jeffrey, Paul and Jane Renken and finally Paul and Susan Hackett.

At the end of the day's play the final score was one of four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

To round off a great social match everyone enjoyed an excellent two-course meal supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne.