Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Golf Club duo make Doris Willes-Little Trophy progress

PUBLISHED: 07:52 03 May 2019

golf generic picture

golf generic picture

Archant

Last week two pairs of ladies represented Sidmouth Golf Club in two separate competitions, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Sheila Faulkner and Marie Timms were the nominated pair to play in the Doris Willes-Little Trophy which is an inter-club foursome knockout competition. Their first round was against Exminster and played on the neutral course of Woodbury Park.

Sheila and Marie won and will progress to the second round against either Bigbury or Wrangaton.

Meanwhile, Susan Hackett and Penny Lyne were the nominated pair to play in the Devon County Veteran Ladies Golf Association inter-club knockout competition. This is four-ball, better ball match play format which was played at Honiton against Exeter.

It was a hard fought match, but unfortunately Susan and Penny were beaten on the 20th hole and so will not progress to the next round.

Wednesday was a cooler day and saw the second County Prize competition of the season played at Sidmouth, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Thirty ladies entered the Stableford competition and the winner was Penny Ashby with 37 points, two points ahead of Liz Chance with 35 points.

In third place was Mo Borer with 34 points.

Two ladies had a two on the day, Ann Willoughby on the fourth hole and Jane Renken on the 11th.

Sidmouth's mixed team played their second match of the season when they took on a team from High Bullen.

Malcolm and Ann Willoughby led out the team, followed by John and Ros Eaton. Next were Malcolm and Pauline Couldwell, David and Jill Jeffrey, Paul and Jane Renken and finally Paul and Susan Hackett.

At the end of the day's play the final score was one of four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

To round off a great social match everyone enjoyed an excellent two-course meal supplied by caterers Kerry and Wayne.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club girls Under-14s crowned Devon champions

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Under-14s, the 2019 Devon champions. (Left to right) Freya Pellow, Jess Perry, Fiona Earnshaw, Amy Davies, Macy Parsons, Amy Scott, Holly Dunning. Picture SOHC

Sidmouth Town all set to welcome newly crowned champions to Manstone Lane

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for the Exmouth Half Marathon and 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Exmouth 10k and half Marathon meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Mens beat Under 16s in Veterans’ Cup

Sidmouth�s fourth team take on the Under 16s in the Veterans� Cup. Picture: Sarah Hall

Ottery St Mary complete their league season with ‘must win’ game at Lympstone

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists