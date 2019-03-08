Sidmouth Golf Club lady captain's away day success for Maria, Mo and Pauline

Sidmouth Golf Club ladies away day winners (left to right), Pauline Couldwell, Mo Borer and Maria Clapp with Gill Paddon. Picture: SGC Archant

Twenty-one ladies journeyed to Dainton Park for the Sidmouth Golf Club lady captain's Away Day, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Sidmouth Golf Club ladies captain away day runners-up (left to right), Gerri Whitrow, Ros Eaton Gill Paddon (lady captain) and Susan Hackett. Picture: SGC Sidmouth Golf Club ladies captain away day runners-up (left to right), Gerri Whitrow, Ros Eaton Gill Paddon (lady captain) and Susan Hackett. Picture: SGC

This event was originally arranged for mid-September, but cancelled owing to inclement weather.

However, and indeed, unfortunately, the weather this time was probably worse. After meeting for coffee, the intrepid ladies set out amid intermittent showers.

The good news, we were told, was that the bunkers were marked GUR and thus the ball could be dropped out of them in play and, of course, not many balls went in them.

Waterproofs were put on before starting and unfortunately, even though there was a few minutes of sunshine, they were never taken off, in fact most of the ladies, along with their golf bags, were soaked.

The blustery winds buffeted the players and threatened to take the umbrellas into the sky, like Mary Poppins!

Having dried off, and warmed up, the ladies had a lovely carvery meal followed by dessert and coffee before the presentation.

Lady captain, Gill Paddon, thanked all the ladies for their support and caused great laughter by stating that she had written her speech the day before saying: "The weather had been kind to us!"

The competition was a three-ball with the best two scores counting on each hole and the winners were Maria Clapp, Mo Borer and Pauline Couldwell with 75 points.

In second place were Ros Eston, Susan Hackett and Gerri Whitrow with 64 points and in third place, were Margaret Thompson, Sue Billinghurst and Chris Cave with 62 points.

There was a longest putt competition on the 18th green and this was won by Ros Eaton.