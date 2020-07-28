Sidmouth Golf Club members celebrate a very special birthday

Sidmouth lady captain Penny Lyne presents Janet Humberstone with a bunch of flowers on behalf of all at the club.Picture; SGC Archant

A surprise celebration of a very special birthday was held at Sidmouth Golf Club on Friday, July 24, writes Angela Coles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The occasion was the 90th birthday of Janet Humberstone.

Observing all the Covid -19 regulations, a small gathering of friends and family enjoyed prosecco and cake to celebrate the club’s oldest active playing member.

Janet joined Sidmouth Golf Club with her late husband Mike in 1991 and has always been a very keen supporter of Sidmouth Golf Club both on and off the course.

She has represented the club in many matches and still remains competitive with a handicap of 32.