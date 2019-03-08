Sidmouth Golf Club Nissan Day proves a big hit

The winning team at the Nissan Day organised by Sidmouth club captain Neil Holland, (left to right) Dan Colson, Ben Gibbs, Lee Barber and Aaron Taylor. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB. Archant

Saturday saw the Nissan (Exeter) sponsored golf day, organised by club captain Neil Holland in his own inimitable style, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two of the winning ladies team at the Sidmouth Golf Club Nissan Day, Sue and Sally Billinghurst with Sidmouth club captain Neil Holland. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Two of the winning ladies team at the Sidmouth Golf Club Nissan Day, Sue and Sally Billinghurst with Sidmouth club captain Neil Holland. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The format was a Las Vegas Scramble where teams of four, decided which of their drives to take by a throw of a dice on each hole.

Also a Joker element was introduced where extra points could be gained by using their joker.

The last teams finished as dusk fell and in the presentations afterwards, when a buffet and hypnotist, which were all part of the entry fee, fed and entertained the crowd, the winners, with an excellent scramble score of 50.2, were Ben Gibbs, Aaron Taylor, Dan Colson and Lee Barber.

Second place went to a team from Sidmouth Cricket Club. The winning ladies' team were Sally and Sue Billinghurst, Wendi Abraham and M Bowers. David Fish also had a great day, recording a hole in one on the fourth and he kindly treated everyone to a drink to celebrate his good fortune.

On Friday, the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored stableford competition saw Iain Roberts scoop the pool with an excellent score of 44 points Obviously, he saw his handicap improve from 13 to 11.

Martyn Cross continues his progress in reducing his handicap, coming second with 37. Marc Jenkins scoring 36 came third.

The poor weather on Monday saw a much reduced field in the Upper Crust Bakery stableford, but Mike Knight managed a creditable 36 points to win.

Kym White on 33 and Ian Bright with a modest 29 took the minor places.