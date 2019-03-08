Sidmouth Golf Club Presidents’ Day is a big hit

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:22 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 21 August 2019

Two members of the Sidmouth Golf Club Presidents Day winning teaeam Dave Richards (left) and Mark Thomas (right) receiving club jumpers from president John Lewis. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

On Saturday, Club President John Lewis put on a full day of golf and social events to mark Sidmouth Golf Club's annual President's Day, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Although high winds made life a little difficult for the players, golfers went out in teams of three and several good scores were recorded.

Top team score was 85, recorded by Mark Thomas, Marc Jenkins and Dave Richards. Keith Newton, Neil Faulkner and Dave Hoare came second with 83, one point ahead of third placed team of Graham Davies, Kevin Howe and Martin Crockett. Mark Thomas also collected the individual prize with a solid 42 points.

Top ladies' team score was 75 from Chris Cave, Wendi Abraham and Sue Dowen. Gerri Whitrow collected top ladies' prize with 39 points. Club captain Neil Holland picked up both nearest the pin prizes and Craig Melluish enjoyed collecting his nearest the gin prize. After the prize presentations there was a quiz in the club room to complete the much-enjoyed evening.

