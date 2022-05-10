Sidmouth Golf Club supporting a crucial local charity

Last year's Sidmouth Golf Club Captain, Jonathan Lee, invited David Cook, a trustee of the Sidmouth Hospice at Home charity to receive a cheque in the amount of £18691.23.

The money had been collected and donated by the members of Sidmouth Golf Club. Founded in 1985 and funded by the local community, the charity mission is to ensure that care and support is provided to people in the Sid Valley with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their carers and families.

Some great scores were seen for Sidmouth Ladies in the County Prize competition on May 4.

Coming first with a great 40 Stableford points was Catherine Walden. Sharon O'Brien finished second with 39 points, narrowly beating Andrea Milton on countback, and some terrific golf in the improving weather conditions.

There were no '2's recorded, despite the great scores, but no doubt there may be a few handicap reductions now that we are in the qualifying season again.