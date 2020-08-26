Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick proves a close contest as Phil Spencer takes the honours

With inclement weather to the fore, Sidmouth’s first competition of the week was the Walking Stick, a cherished trophy played for by past Seniors Captains and annually and efficiently organised, by Barry Jones, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Next year’s senior captain is normally invited along as a playing guest and for the first time in its 19-year history, it was the guest who won the trophy in a record field of 15.

Seniors vice-captain, Phil Spencer scored 33 points in wet and blustery conditions ahead of John Bainbridge, Hugh Dorliac and Peter Emery, all recording 31.

Friday also saw the playing of the Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford which saw Thomas Pryke taking the honours with a solid 39 points, just ahead of Mike Temple on 38 and Stuart Coles on 37.

The Club Championships were decided on Sunday, played over 36 holes and with cups awarded for best scratch score and best net score after handicap deduction.

Club manager, Tim Aggett, who normally plays off scratch anyway, played very well to win the Scratch Cup on a combined score of 133, just a point ahead of Lewis White, also playing off zero. Neil Holland came third on 136.

In the Handicap Cup, it was speedster Harry Tinckler, normally seen winning on the track, taking the cup on net 124.

This was again just one point ahead of second placed Dan Colson, with Arron Taylor taking third with 128. Well done to all the winners.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford this week was won on countback by Thomas Burhop, a first Sidmouth win for him, recording 41 from Mike Dibble and James Spiller who both had the same score.