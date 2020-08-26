Advanced search

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick proves a close contest as Phil Spencer takes the honours

PUBLISHED: 17:30 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 26 August 2020

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

With inclement weather to the fore, Sidmouth’s first competition of the week was the Walking Stick, a cherished trophy played for by past Seniors Captains and annually and efficiently organised, by Barry Jones, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUBSidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Next year’s senior captain is normally invited along as a playing guest and for the first time in its 19-year history, it was the guest who won the trophy in a record field of 15.

Seniors vice-captain, Phil Spencer scored 33 points in wet and blustery conditions ahead of John Bainbridge, Hugh Dorliac and Peter Emery, all recording 31.

Friday also saw the playing of the Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford which saw Thomas Pryke taking the honours with a solid 39 points, just ahead of Mike Temple on 38 and Stuart Coles on 37.

The Club Championships were decided on Sunday, played over 36 holes and with cups awarded for best scratch score and best net score after handicap deduction.

Club manager, Tim Aggett, who normally plays off scratch anyway, played very well to win the Scratch Cup on a combined score of 133, just a point ahead of Lewis White, also playing off zero. Neil Holland came third on 136.

In the Handicap Cup, it was speedster Harry Tinckler, normally seen winning on the track, taking the cup on net 124.

This was again just one point ahead of second placed Dan Colson, with Arron Taylor taking third with 128. Well done to all the winners.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford this week was won on countback by Thomas Burhop, a first Sidmouth win for him, recording 41 from Mike Dibble and James Spiller who both had the same score.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visit a Sidmouth garden for charity this Bank Holiday weekend

The garden at Fairpark. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Casualty rescued after Ottery kitchen fire

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Remember these? Get transported back to childhood at Sidmouth’s new toy museum

The collection began in 1959, with a bright-red Austin pedal car, which can still be seen on display today. Picture: James Gregory

The Donkey Sanctuary defends decision to remain closed

Poitou donkeys. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visit a Sidmouth garden for charity this Bank Holiday weekend

The garden at Fairpark. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Casualty rescued after Ottery kitchen fire

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick proves a close contest as Phil Spencer takes the honours

Sidmouth Golf Club Walking Stick winner Phil Spencer. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Devon FA news update - What’s going on at the Devon FA

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Devon FA delighted with early returns from the new 3G pitch at Coach Road

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Somerset in pole position to land a Bob Willis final berth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Rugby recall – Looking at some very special drop goal scores in bygone years.

The Sidmouth RFC team that was succesful in the 2008 Western Counties West play-off. Picture SRFC