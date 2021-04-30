News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Medals and grandmas at Sidmouth Golf Club

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 30, 2021   
The joy of companionship in golf

A few chilly showers did not seem to put off winner Andrea Milton in the first ladies medal competition of the year at Sidmouth GC, as she came in with a nett score of 70. 
Andrea was closely followed by Amy Moore, also scoring 70, but second on count back. Mandy Furniss was third with 71. 
Winners for the '2s' comp were Gerri Whitrow on the 4th hole and Vanessa Ireson on the 12th. Vanessa also won the putting competition (fewest putts over 18 holes). 
It was a double week of ladies’ competitions, with the Grandmothers Cup being played on Friday 16th. 
A field of 17 grandmothers took part, with Sheila Tallon winning on 38 points, Yvonne Anning coming a close second with 36 points and Linda Reynolds in third place with 32 points. The weather was kind and the sun shone for the day. 
Well done to all the Grandmas/Nannys/Nans! 

