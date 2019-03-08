Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former member impresses on return

PUBLISHED: 09:29 22 June 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The annual Digger Cup competition was played on Saturday at Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The bogey format, where a player gets +1 for a birdie and -1 for a bogey and 0 for a par, is what used to be played before the stableford format was invented, possibly about the time past member Digger Reed was playing and after whom the cup is named.

Recently returned member, Phil Grover had an impressive round off a handicap of 6 and carded an excellent winning score of +5, two shots ahead of Terry Jones on +3 with Mark Thomas a further shot behind on +2. Needless to say they will all be playing of lower handicaps next time out.

On Friday night, the Sidmouth jewellers stableford had been played in thundery conditions but there were some good scores recorded.

It took a close scrutiny of the top scorecards to determine the winner on countback with four players all recording 39 points. Coming out on top was David Pepperell, ahead of Ian Watson in second and Marc Jenkins in third. David and Marc enjoy a one shot cut off their handicaps.

The Upper Crust Monday stableford competition also went to countback with three players on 41 points. Happily I can report the name of Hugh Dorliac being declared the winner ahead of Iain Roberts and third placed Marc Jenkins .

Two shots off handicaps were the result for first and third with Iain dropping by one as did Mark Thomas in fourth. Probably his 24 points coming home was reflected in that.

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town ladies football team making real progress - on and off the training ground

Football on pitch

Sidmouth bowlers land excellent national TopClub success over Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club junior group enjoy another successful session

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

SIdmouth foursome winners to represent the town at area final

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Former member impresses on return

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists