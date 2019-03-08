Former member impresses on return

The annual Digger Cup competition was played on Saturday at Sidmouth Golf Club, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The bogey format, where a player gets +1 for a birdie and -1 for a bogey and 0 for a par, is what used to be played before the stableford format was invented, possibly about the time past member Digger Reed was playing and after whom the cup is named.

Recently returned member, Phil Grover had an impressive round off a handicap of 6 and carded an excellent winning score of +5, two shots ahead of Terry Jones on +3 with Mark Thomas a further shot behind on +2. Needless to say they will all be playing of lower handicaps next time out.

On Friday night, the Sidmouth jewellers stableford had been played in thundery conditions but there were some good scores recorded.

It took a close scrutiny of the top scorecards to determine the winner on countback with four players all recording 39 points. Coming out on top was David Pepperell, ahead of Ian Watson in second and Marc Jenkins in third. David and Marc enjoy a one shot cut off their handicaps.

The Upper Crust Monday stableford competition also went to countback with three players on 41 points. Happily I can report the name of Hugh Dorliac being declared the winner ahead of Iain Roberts and third placed Marc Jenkins .

Two shots off handicaps were the result for first and third with Iain dropping by one as did Mark Thomas in fourth. Probably his 24 points coming home was reflected in that.