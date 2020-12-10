The smiling companionship of golf

Published: 6:43 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020

Competitions are back underway at Sidmouth Golf Club

The joy of companionship in golf

Sidmouth Golf Club was a safe bubble of enthusiasm this week.

Golfers have returned to the first tee and it is fantastic to see old friends back out on the course for fresh air and exercise.

Sidmouth GC have already arranged some regular winter competitions for the players and there will be some hospitality options avialble, obviously within the current Covid restrictions.

“It has been fabulous watching people come back to play golf,” said Sidmouth GC manager Tim Aggett, “The enthusiasm and smiles have been really fantastic.

“The thing with golf that tends to get ignored, because we all concentrate on playing the game and the score you make, is the companionship.

“It is particularly important for the midweek golfers, many of whom are retired and perhaps live in one-person households.

“Many people have spent the past four or five weeks on their own and golf gives them a chance to meet others again.

“They are able to enjoy the banter again, the companionship and conversation that has been missing. Our first day back was Wednesday and so many of them mentioned that social side.

“Our hospitality facilities are obviously restricted and tier two means people can’t socialise with others outside their own household, or support bubble.

“We have asked people to let us know who is in their bubble and the whole process has been very difficult for golf clubs.

“We have a franchisee providing our catering and she wanted to be open to provide for the golfers, but all the appropriate protections are in place. “We will try to run our normal competitive schedule over the course of the winter,” added Aggett.

“The first of our Christmas competitions takes place on the weekend and that was absolutely rammed with bookings.

“We normally run a competition every Sunday morning through the winter, basically a winter league with a range of formats.

“It is always drawn, so people can play with different partners.

“We will also look to run some individual stableford competitions on a Friday because that is a staple of the Sidmouth diet.

“Our seniors and ladies have various things planned through the winter, so we will try to have as full a fixture list as possible.

“The key thing is we will have people playing golf.”