Family triumph in Sidmouth golf team stableford

Published: 12:00 AM April 23, 2021

The annual famous Easterbrooks team stableford at Sidmouth Golf Club was run in some really welcome sunshine, which lasted throughout the day.

Father and son, Terry and Harrison Jones, together with Kym White, who had just come straight off the ladders where he had been painting the clubhouse exterior minutes before, put together an excellent round of 78 points to take the honours and the trophy.

The second-placed team of Sean Murphy, Steve Channing and Dave Richards were probably rueing the odd missed putt, as they just missed out for top spot with 77 and a further point behind came Dan Colson, Arron Taylor and Lee Barber to take third with 76 points.

Sidmouth seniors also entered their Honiton counterparts in the first friendly of the new season and a dramatic match ensued, with more superb golf played in the Sidmouth stableford comps.

Find a full report from these on www.sidmouthherald.co.uk