Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A return of old member to Sidmouth golf club

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 May 2019

Sidmouth ladies captain Gill Paddon (left) and Seniors captain Chris Grubb (right) receive a framed picture from visiting Old Thorns Golf Club. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth ladies captain Gill Paddon (left) and Seniors captain Chris Grubb (right) receive a framed picture from visiting Old Thorns Golf Club. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

A former Sidmouth Golf Club member returned with his new Hampshire club for a game, writes Hugh Dorliac

A visit of members from Old Thorns golf club in Hampshire, arranged by Sidmouth member Rob Brookshaw, who was previously at Old Thorns himself, was sealed with a mixed match between the two clubs.

Generously, Sidmouth 'allowed' the visitors to win in the spirit of friendship, which was followed by a lovely meal and a presentation to Sidmouth of a framed Old Thorns flag, signed by veteran golfer Peter Alliss, a member at Old Thorns.

In truth, the visitors played very well and deserved their win, commenting on the fine condition of the course and the fantastic views of the town and Lyme Bay they had enjoyed on their way round.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Sidmouth Grandmother’s Cup joy for Sue Dowen

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth chairman chat – ‘It’s been a super start across the board’

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

SRC quartet take part in the Greenbow Exmouth Land and Sea Race.

Running at sunset

Sidmouth edged out of Tony Allcock competition by the smallest of margins

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists