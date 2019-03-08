A return of old member to Sidmouth golf club

Sidmouth ladies captain Gill Paddon (left) and Seniors captain Chris Grubb (right) receive a framed picture from visiting Old Thorns Golf Club. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

A former Sidmouth Golf Club member returned with his new Hampshire club for a game, writes Hugh Dorliac

A visit of members from Old Thorns golf club in Hampshire, arranged by Sidmouth member Rob Brookshaw, who was previously at Old Thorns himself, was sealed with a mixed match between the two clubs.

Generously, Sidmouth 'allowed' the visitors to win in the spirit of friendship, which was followed by a lovely meal and a presentation to Sidmouth of a framed Old Thorns flag, signed by veteran golfer Peter Alliss, a member at Old Thorns.

In truth, the visitors played very well and deserved their win, commenting on the fine condition of the course and the fantastic views of the town and Lyme Bay they had enjoyed on their way round.