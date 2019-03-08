Sidmouth golfers all set to welcome new lady captain Gill Padden into office

Sidmouth Golf Club's lady captain for 2019, Gill Padden (left receives the lady captain's brooch of office from the 2018 out-going lady captain Sheila Faulkner. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

The Ladies section of Sidmouth Golf Club held their annual general meeting (AGM) at the club on March 13, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The AGM followed what was an excellent Rules of Golf session presented by the golf club manager, Tim Aggett, reinforcing the changes to the rules introduced from January 2019 and the talk followed what had been a superb luncheon provided by Kerry and her staff.

On the day the attendance was very high and included some of the new lady members who had been through the Golf Academy which ran throughout the summer months, organised by Andrea Milton, run by club professional, Ross Troake and supported by mentors. The Academy proved so successful that it is being rolled out once again this year to any potential golfer, male or female.

After the usual annual reports were read and the 2019/2020 committee officers were elected, outgoing lady captain Sheila Faulkner presented in coming captain, Gill Padden with her Brooch of Office before Gill addressed the ladies with an outline of her aims for her captaincy year.

The outgoing committee were thanked for their hard work in making the ladies section run as smoothly as it does and the new committee were cordially welcomed.

Gill’s first event will be the Sunday, March 17, joint Captains’ Drive-in with the newly elected club captain.

This popular annual event sees the 2018 captain’s end their year by putting out on the 18th green before the new 20 captain’s drive off the first tee – all this is, of course, weather permitting.