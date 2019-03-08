Sidmouth golfers Gill Paddon and Gerri Whitrow in Ping four-ball success

Golf club and ball Archant

Sidmouth ladies contested the Ping four-ball, betterball qualifier, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This is a stableford format with each player receiving 90 per cent of her handicap allowance and the best score of the pair is recorded on each hole.

The winners were Gill Paddon and Gerri Whitrow with 41 points and the runners-up were Angela Coles and Annie Carter scoring 39 points.

The 50 pairs with the best scores in England qualify for the Grand Final, with the next 50 pairs qualifying for the Plate Final.

Both will be played at Thonock Park GC, Gainsborough, on September 2 and 3 so, for now, it's a case of all fingers being crossed in the hope that at least one of our pairs qualify for that early September meeting.