Sidmouth golfers return to action
PUBLISHED: 16:26 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 13 May 2020
Archant
Along with rest of England, Sidmouth Golf club reopened the course to members on Wednesday (May 13) to great enthusiasm, writes Hugh Dorliac.
Observing social distancing rules, plus following certain emergency rules to avoid contact with surfaces, ie no touching flagpoles, ball washers etc and rakes and bins being removed from the course, it was very easy to enjoy the company of one other player whilst taking that all important exercise to keep body and soul together during these trying times.
The clubhouse remains shut and all tee times must be booked in advance, but the first day back on the course was enjoyed by many after so many days and weeks confined to barracks.
Providing all the emergency rules and social distancing are observed, this will be a welcome relaxation of the lockdown and a test to see if further relaxations are possible in other areas of life.
