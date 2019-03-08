Advanced search

Latest The New European

Sidmouth golfers say a big thank-you to Upper Crust Bakery and Sidmouth Jewellers

PUBLISHED: 08:50 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 26 October 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

As the official golf season draws to a close, I can report the last few qualifiers that escaped the course closures due to recent rain, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The results of the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored Stableford for the past two Fridays saw the first won by Mark Thomas with a modest 34 points with the minor places going to Michael Temple and David Pepperell on countback.

The most recent saw first place go to Philip Postlethwaite with a solid 38 points from Steve Crabb (37) and Mark Thomas, featuring again, with 35. As a result of their latest efforts, Philip and Steve both had a shot shaved off their respective handicaps.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford was lost to the weather last week, but this week's leader board consisted of John Jones in prime position on an excellent 40 points from Steve Crabb, again occupying second on 38 from James Spiller in third.

John now will be playing off 4.2. Our thanks to both Upper Crust Bakery and Sidmouth Jewellers for their continuous support throughout the year.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club members take on the Woodbury 10km Fun Run

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Woodbury 10k. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth ladies land superb Lane Trophy success over Isca

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Beuthin and Tedford at the double as SOHC ladies 1st XI net another clean-sheet success

Ladies hockey.

Sidmouth golfers say a big thank-you to Upper Crust Bakery and Sidmouth Jewellers

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for Parkrun action

Sidmouth Running Club member Ann Cole at the Winchester Parkrun. Picture:SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists