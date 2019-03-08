Sidmouth golfers say a big thank-you to Upper Crust Bakery and Sidmouth Jewellers

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

As the official golf season draws to a close, I can report the last few qualifiers that escaped the course closures due to recent rain, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The results of the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored Stableford for the past two Fridays saw the first won by Mark Thomas with a modest 34 points with the minor places going to Michael Temple and David Pepperell on countback.

The most recent saw first place go to Philip Postlethwaite with a solid 38 points from Steve Crabb (37) and Mark Thomas, featuring again, with 35. As a result of their latest efforts, Philip and Steve both had a shot shaved off their respective handicaps.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford was lost to the weather last week, but this week's leader board consisted of John Jones in prime position on an excellent 40 points from Steve Crabb, again occupying second on 38 from James Spiller in third.

John now will be playing off 4.2. Our thanks to both Upper Crust Bakery and Sidmouth Jewellers for their continuous support throughout the year.