Sidmouth golfers win the annual Picture Match with East Devon

PUBLISHED: 08:16 21 August 2019

The Sidmouth Golf Club team that won the annual Picture Match against East Devon. Picture: SGC

Archant

On Sunday, Sidmouth travelled to East Devon Golf Club to try to complete the job they had started in the first leg of the annual Picture Match, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Playing four foursomes to start, Sidmouth found it tough going, with Michael Knight and Paul Lewis, Terry Jones and late replacement Graham Davies, Moray Bosence and Steve Crabb losing the first three matches, before Harrison Jones and Jim Anderson stopped the rot with an excellent win.

The singles began with a win for Neil Holland, before Duncan Taylor and captain Mark Thomas both lost.

Then it was good news all the way with David Bater winning his tie 4 and 3, James Spiller (3&2), John Jones (5&4), Phil Grover (1 up) and David Pepperell (3&2) all won to bring the day's result very close. Sidmouth took the honours on the day to the tune of a 7-6.5 score line.

That left Sidmouth winning the coveted Picture Match two-legged affair 17.75-10.25.

