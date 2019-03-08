Advanced search

Sidmouth Grandfathers Cup joy for Mike Shepherd

PUBLISHED: 07:26 14 June 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth golf club's annual Grandfathers Cup was played for on Saturday in damp and slightly humid conditions, with the early players encountering fairly slow greens on which to putt, writes Hugh Dorliac.

One of the early players managed the conditions well recording an unbeatable 38 points to win.

Mike Shepherd, winning at his first attempt and improving his handicap by one in the process, can proudly show his grandchildren the cup after he receives it on awards night later in the year.

In second on 36, was another debutant, Len Wright, with John Arnatt in third on 35.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford saw one of our younger members, Arron Taylor, taking top spot with an impressive 41 points.

As a result, his handicap moves from 16 to 14, next time out. In second was Kevin Legg on 39 with Jeremy Holden beating James Spiller and Mark Thomas on countback for third on 38

On Monday the Upper Crust Bakery sponsored weekly stableford competition saw some good scoring, despite the afternoon players having to endure rumbles of thunder and hail and rain downpours during their rounds.

Peter Abrahams came out on top with a solid 42 points, the best score of the weekend. Somehow his handicap had crept up to 20 recently, but this round brought him back to 18.

Neil Holland secured second with a not too shabby 41 and young Ben Gibbs lost a shot off his handicap with an equally solid 39 on countback from James Spiller (again) and Luke Sheppard, the latter of whom also improved his handicap by one.

